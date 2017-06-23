UPDATE: Three injured in collision between bus and car

Sussex Police has said three people were injured in a collision between a bus and a car this morning.

Sussex Police said emergency services were called at 7.15am to a collision between a bus and a car on the A259 between Friston Ponds and Seven Sisters Country Park, between Seaford and Eastbourne.

A spokesman said: “Three people were treated for minor injuries. The road was temporarily blocked but was clear by 8.15am.”

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service went to the scene following reports that people in the vehicles were trapped, but they were freed before they got there.