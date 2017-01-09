TRAVEL: Delays expected after A259 crash

Drivers are being warned to expect delays on the A259 East Dean Road after an accident this afternoon (Monday).

Witnesses report heavy traffic on the road after a crash involving a van and a car near the YHA Eastbourne at around 3.30pm.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Police say one of the drivers is reported to have received minor injuries.

