TRAVEL: Fog warning for Sussex drivers

Sussex drivers should expect difficult road conditions this morning (Tuesday) as Met Office forecasters warn of dense fog across the region.

Forecasters predict large areas of fog, including some dense and freezing fog patches with visibility less than 100 metres, to affect much of the UK this morning.

The Met Office's chief forecaster said: "With little cloud and light winds fog is expected to readily develop during Monday evening, affecting the evening rush hour in some areas as well as the morning rush hour on Tuesday.

"Fog is then expected to be locally slow to lift and clear on Tuesday, lingering for much of the morning and perhaps onwards into the afternoon in some spots."

