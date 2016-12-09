TRAVEL: Heavy traffic after Rodmell crash

There is heavy traffic near Rodmell this morning (Friday) after an earlier collision.

Sussex Police were called to the C7 Piddinghoe Road at around 6.30am after reports of a single vehicle crash near the White Way junction.

The road was blocked while recovery work was carried out causing congestion in the area.

