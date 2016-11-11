TRAVEL: Lewes road closes for overnight works

A Lewes road will close this evening (Friday) as East Sussex Highways carry out overnight work.

West Street will be closed from 7:00pm to until midnight as Highways workers take part in site investigation works prior to repairing the road next year. They will also be cleaning the gullies at the same time.

A suitable diversion route will be signed via A2029 Mount Plesant - A2029 White Hill - Abinger Place and Lancaster Street in both directions.

