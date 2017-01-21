TRAVEL NEWS: Buses replace trains in some areas

A reduced Southern rail service is in operation today, Saturday, January 21, and replacement buses are running in some areas.

Engineering works between Preston Park and Littlehampton mean there are replacement buses between Brighton and Littlehampton, while work between Eastbourne and Hastings sees buses replace trains from Eastbourne to Ore today.

A full Southern service is being restored from this Tuesday, January 24, the company has stated.

There were no reports of any accidents on any of the major roads across East and West Sussex as of 9am this morning.

After a clear and frosty start to the morning, a cloudy and cold day is expected across Sussex.

