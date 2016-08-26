TRAVEL NEWS: Polegate road closure causing delays

Motorists are being warned to expect delays this morning (Friday) as a result of a road closure in Polegate.

Dittons Road is currently closed closed around the A22 junction. There is a diversion route in place.

Several bus routes - Stagecoach 54 and 56 - have been delayed as a result of the diversion.

