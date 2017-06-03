TRAVEL: Trains delayed after bus trapped under rail bridge

Sussex rail lines have reopened after a double decker bus became jammed under a railway bridge this afternoon.

Sussex Police and British Transport Police are at the scene of the incident in Sackville Road, Bexhill where the bus is trapped.

The incident had caused trains to be cancelled between Eastbourne and Hastings as well as delays elsewhere. The lines are have reopened as trains are now able to run over this section at a reduced speed.

Police say officers were called to the scene at around 1.10pm.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area for the time being.

