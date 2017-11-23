TRAVEL: Trains disrupted at Lewes due to tresspass incident

Lines have reopened but services are still subject to delays after an earlier trespass incident at Lewes railway station.

All lines had been blocked due to the incident this evening, but lines have now reopened.

A spokesman from National Rail said: “A trespasser was near the railway line at Lewes station earlier this evening.

“Network Rail response staff and British Transport Police officers have safely escorted the individual concerned off the railway line.

“Train services are now able to run but will experience residual delays and short notice alterations due to congestion whilst the electrical current was switched off.”

Disruption is expected until 9pm.