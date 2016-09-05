Travellers moved on from Seaford seafront

A group of travellers who recently arrived on Seaford seafront have been moved on this morning (Monday).

Seaford Town Council says a group of around 18 families arrived in the town on Friday evening (September 2). The council says its staff voluntarily came in to work that evening as well as on Saturday and Sunday to gather evidence for an eviction notice.

Council staff and police, as well as a liaison officer from East Sussex County Council, visited the site this morning to issue an immediate eviction notice.

The group left the site around two hours later after clearing up some of the rubbish, which had accumulated in the area. A Lewes District Council street cleaning team cleared the rest of the site.

Town Clerk James Corrigan said: “We have been liaising with the police, town councillors and local residents over the weekend to ensure all proper procedures were followed. This resulted in a swift removal from the site. Our thanks go to all those residents and councillors who reported any incidents via the police 101 number, without this evidence we could not have acted so swiftly”.

The council also thanked Sussex Police for its assitance.

