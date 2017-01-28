TREVOR WEEKS: Fog and icy conditions cause several ‘crash landings’ for birds

The fog and icy conditions have certainly caused a few problems over the past week.

We have had several calls about swans and geese crash landing in the fog, including three reports in less than an hour at Princes Road, Enys Road and Royal Parade, Eastbourne.

The Princes Road goose sadly died shortly after our arrival.

Later that night rescuer Tony rushed to the aid of a swan at Newick.

The callers managed to contain the youngsters in their garage until rescuers arrived.

Casualty managers Chris Riddington checked over the swan back at WRAS’s Casualty Centre and after a days rest the swan was taken back out for release.

We have had two more tawny owls in this week.

One was collected from Blowey and Woods Vets in Uckfield after being picked up by a motorist near Nutley.

The other collected from Hawkhurst Vets by Bexhill Wildlife Rescue after the RSPCA weren’t able to collect as they were run off their feet with other calls.

Bexhill Wildlife Rescue passed the bird to us for our vet to assess due to the serious condition of the bird. Neither are out of the woods yet.

Other calls this week have included ambulances responding to an injured pigeon in Barcombe, a grounded pigeon in Frobisher Close, Langney, and a dove at Pevensey Court, Pevensey Bay.

WRAS rescuer Tony rushed to a fox hit by a car in Shoreham.

After being hit by a car the fox had crawled into a garden.

Other organisations have been contacted but no one has picked up the phone nor could attend due to the late time of night.

The fox clearly was in distress and severely injured, it could not just be left, so Tony drove the 50 minute journey over to try help as he was quiet.

Three ambulances and four rescuers searched the Dover Road area of Polegate for nearly an hour, in freezing conditions, after a fox was hit by a car and went into hiding.

One ambulance rushed from Polegate, one from the hospital at Whitesmith and one from Eastbourne.

Sadly after looking as much as they can the search was called off with no luck.

Even after using searchlights and thermal imaging it was nowhere to be seen.

A plea was put out on social media for people to keep an eye out for the fox but sadly it was not found.

WRAS rescuers Kathy Martyn and Katie Nunn Nash jumped on board the ambulance with me to attend to a fox caught up in stock fencing at Ardingly.

We attended after the landowner had been present at a WRAS talk on Friday last week.

With very few other organisations covering the area WRAS agreed to help.

You can see the rescue footage of the fox on our You Tube channel.

We are still getting hedgehogs coming in.

Our latest hedgehog from Seaford was admitted suffering from a possible ear infection.

It weighed just over 500 grams and was out during the day, as well as dehydrated.

Rescuer Hannah Stainton and Karen Francis attended and delivered the casualty back to the Casualty Centre where it is now being looked after.

We have also dealt with a hedgehog out during the day in Raymond Close Seaford, a report of an injured cygnet in Norman’s Bay, a report of a swan in distress in Shinewater and calls regarding swans trapped in ice in Princes Park ,Eastbourne.

Luckily none of the swans were actually trapped in ice.

We have also been to a fox in Barcombe that passed away on way to the hospital, a fox in Buxted that ran off and a guillemot on the beach at Pevensey Bay that sadly died from its nasty injuries.

Last week I gave four talks in one week.

I would like to express my thanks to Mile Oak WI, Herstmonceux WI, Eastbourne branch of the Sussex Wildlife Trust and the Small Farming Training Group for helping to raise £556.93 in talk fees and donations at the four illustrated talks.

If anyone is interested in inviting me to talk to their community group, residential home or school group for a fee of just £45 then call 01825873003 to make a booking.