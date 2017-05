Two people have been treated for minor injuries after a crash which closed part of the A27 on Sunday (May 21).

Police say a 4x4 rolled after hitting the central reservation of the westbound A27 near Falmer on Sunday (May 21). The road was closed from the Kingston roundabout at Lewes following the collision at 11.21am.

The vehicle was recovered and the road reopened by 1pm, police said.