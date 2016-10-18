Two women suffer serious injuries in Crowborough crash

An 87-year-old female passenger suffered critical injuries, and the female driver was seriously injured, in a collision between a car and a van in Crowborough.

The incident took place at 7.25pm on October 13 at the junction of Beeches Road with East Beeches Road.

The car, a silver Volkswagen Golf, was driven by a 50-year-old woman from Tunbridge Wells, and the red Volkswagen Kaddy van was driven by a 61-year-old man from Crowborough who was unhurt in the smash.

Both women were taken to Pembury Hospital, Tunbridge Wells.

Anyone who saw the collision or who may have other relevant information is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting serial 1315 of 13/10.