Uckfield electrician wins place on national shortlist

A young electrician who works near Uckfield has won a place on the shortlist of a national industry award.

Declan Dunkley, who completed his apprenticeship for N Smith Electrical Ltd last year, topped the South East regional heat of the Electrical Contractors’ Association (ECA) Edmundson Electrical Awards.

In a ceremony in Blackboys, near Uckfield, Declan was awarded a certificate and a cash prize by ECA's regional chairman Denis Bonnici.

Denis Bonnici, who is also Managing Director of Bonnici Electricians, said: “Declan showed great enthusiasm for his work and for the industry in general. He is a great ambassador for N Smith Electrical and for the wider electrotechnical industry and he should be very proud of his achievements”.

Declan now works full-time for N Smith Electrical, who were highly commended during the 2015 ECA Annual Awards.

