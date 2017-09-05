Uckfield’s sewing star to appear on the Great British Sewing Bee Live

Uckfield’s very own dressmaking star Jade Earley will be sharing her skills with sewing fans across the UK this month as part of the Great British Sewing Bee Live.

Between September 21 and 24 Jade will compete against other contestants from across the program’s four series at a 1,200 seater theatre for the show which will be hosted by Jenny Éclair.

Jade said: “I’m passionate about sewing and can’t wait to show everyone how satisfying it is to make your own clothes.”

Jade will be showcasing her talents in a packed schedule of workshops and demonstrations and showing off her pattern matching skills live on the Super Theatre stage at ExCel venue in London.

TV’s Patrick Grant and Esme Young will be judging at the event, which will also include a gallery of stand-out garments from the TV show, a dressmaking drop-in clinic and a fashion catwalk by the world’s leading pattern companies.

There will also be an exhibition by the Fashion and Textile Museum celebrating the 140th anniversary of Liberty in Fashion, according to the event’s organisers.

Sewing Bee judge Esme Young said: “Whether you’re a professional tailor or hobby dressmaker, fashion student or vintage fan, there’s something for everyone with a love of sewing, and even complete beginners keen to give it a go.

“We hope visitors will leave the show inspired and full of ideas for their next dressmaking project.”

Jade has recently achieved five distinctions in her Level 3 Art and Design qualifications from Sussex Downs College, Eastbourne and is now working for local fashion designer LOM Fashion.

She has her own sewing website, blog and YouTube channel and runs an online haberdashery.

Tickets for the live sewing bee are available at www.thegreatbritishsewingbeelive.com or by calling 0844 581 1318.

Advance tickets cost £16.50 (concessions £15.50). Advance tickets for the Super Theatre cost £5.00.