Uckfield teenager charged with rape

A teenager from Uckfield has been charged with raping a woman in Kent.

Chiron Hutchinson, 19, of Mount Pleasant, has been charged with an offence of rape, following an alleged incident reported to have taken place at a location close to Rusthall Road, Tunbridge Wells, on October 8.

Hutchinson was remanded in custody and is expected to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court today (Saturday, October 15).

