Unique Lewes notes issued for anniversaries

The Lewes Pound is proud to celebrate the 10th anniversaries of both Transition Town Lewes (TTL) and Ovesco with uniquely designed Lewes Pound notes.

The notes are fully backed by sterling and accepted in more than 100 local businesses.

They are being printed to the usual high design standard and are a welcome addition to the current Lewes Pound notes.

Previous special issues marking the Mumford & Sons weekend, the opening of The Depot cinema and the celebrations of the 750th anniversary of the Battle of Lewes were very well received.