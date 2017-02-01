Unlikely friendship between 93-year-old and local teenagers

Pupils from a local school have spent time with a Hailsham care home resident after they formed a special friendship last year.

Doug Tamsett, aged 93, a resident at Bowes House care home on Battle Road, received a visit from pupils from Hailsham Community College, and enjoyed the afternoon chatting over tea.

The special relationship started last year, when it became a tradition for the students to give Doug a wave on their way home from school as they passed him each day. In December, the pupils surprised Doug with a special visit and a Christmas present.