UPDATE: Campaigners raise concerns over Heathfield Park plans

Countryside campaigners have raised concerns about plans for a major development at Heathfield Park's 350-acre estate.

The development plans - proposing 600 new homes, a doctor’s surgery, business units, a nursery, tennis centre, cafe, conference centre and a cricket school - were revealed by chartered surveyors Samuel and Son of Hailsham Road on behalf of the estate's owner Dominic Wainford.

But the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) say it has concerns about for plans, partly due to the scale of development in the surrounding area.

Kia Trainer, director of the Sussex branch of the CPRE said: "We will be watching this. We have concerns about several aspects of this potential application.

"One is the sheer level of development taking place in Heathfield with up to 260 new homes on the Vines Corner site and 155 at the back of the Police Station.

"We know the draft Local Plan means Heathfield has to find 800 new homes, but this figure would exceed that. A second issue is the SSSI (Site of Special Scientific Interest) designation of the site and another is the AONB (Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty) - Heathfield Park is surrounded by AONB land. Planners have to give great weight to landscape issues and we would hope they would do so in this case."

