UPDATE: Cyclist seriously injured in A22 crash

A cyclist suffered a serious head injury in a collision on the A22 in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).

Police were called to the Woodside Way junction at Hailsham shortly after 3.40am following a collision between a van and a male cyclist.

The cyclist, a 47-year-old local man, was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton by ambulance having suffered a serious head injury.

The A22 was closed southbound from Eagles Roundabout to Woodside Way until around 8.50am. Police say the road has now been reopened.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and has information which may assist the investigation should call 101 or email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Day.

