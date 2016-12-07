UPDATE: Driver seriously injured in A27 crash

Sussex Police say the A27 is to remain closed for several hours this morning (Wednesday) as officers investigate a crash which left a driver with serious injuries.

The road is currently closed between the Drusillas Roundabout and the Polegate crossroads as a result of the collision involving a red Nissan Almera and a silver BMW 3 Series at around 6am.

The Nissan driver has been taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital with serious injuries and two other people have been treated for minor injuries by paramedics at the scene.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and take alternative routes. Bus companies have been informed.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting Operation Hayfield.

There is heavy traffic on surrounding roads as a result of the road closure.

Police are investigating a serious collision on the A27 this morning (Wednesday). Photo by Dan Jessup

There are long delays in both directions on the A259 at Exceat Bridge and heavier than usual congestion on A22 northbound in Wicken Bonhunt between the Hempstead Lane junction and Boship Roundabout.

Photos by Dan Jessup

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

Police are investigating a serious collision on the A27 this morning (Wednesday). Photo by Dan Jessup

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.