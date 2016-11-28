UPDATE: Emergency services called to A22 crash

Emergency services were called to the A22 near Uckfield last night (Sunday) after a collision involving two cars.

Firefighters, police and paramedics were called to the A22 Uckfield by-pass at around 5.40pm after reports a car had overturned in a two car collision.

Two people were cut free from an overturned car near Uckfield last night (Sunday). Photo by Nick Fontana.

Two people were cut free from an overturned vehicle by fire crews and checked by paramedics at the scene.

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance service confirmed that two people were treated at the scene before being taken to Royal Sussex Hospital in Brighton.

The road was closed for several hours near the Little Horsted roundabout while recovery crews attended the scene.

Photos by Nick Fontana.

