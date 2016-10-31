UPDATE: Firefighters extinguish County Hall blaze

A fire at East Sussex County Council headquarters in Lewes has now been extinguished by the fire service.

Six crews from Lewes, Barcombe, Roedean, Hove, Newhaven and Uckfield as well as a command unit from Bexhill were called to the fire at County Hall in St Annes Crescent at around 6.44am this morning (Monday)..

Fire crews at County Hall in Lewes

The incident has now been scaled back to four crews who are remaining at the scene damping down, say East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS).

No injuries have been reported and parts of the building are now re-opened and back in operation. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

East Sussex County Council's chief executive Becky Shaw said: “We are extremely grateful to the ESFRS for their prompt attendance and pleased there were no injuries. The fire has affected only one section of the building and parts of County Hall are open for business as usual. We do not expect any serious disruption to our services.”

Fire crews at County Hall this morning. Photo by Eddie Mitchell.

Crews used firefighting foam to tackle the blaze. Photo by Eddie Mitchell

