UPDATE: Investigation underway after Newhaven blaze

An investigation is underway after a serious fire at a Newhaven warehouse in the early hours of this morning (Thursday).

Fire crews were called to the blaze at an Avis Way industrial unit, which the fire service say contained a furniture-making and upholstery business, at around 1.21am.

Fire crews were called to a fire at a warehouse in Avis Way in the early hours of Thursday morning (November 22). Photo by Dan Jessup SUS-161222-135313001

Incident commander Matt Elder said: “Crews worked very hard to stop the fire spreading into the main section of the building.

“Gaining access to the fire was difficult and the unit contains a very large number of items which could have caught alight.”

At the height of the fire crews from Newhaven, Preston Circus, Seaford, Roedean and Lewes were at the scene.

The Command Support Unit from Lewes and the Aerial Ladder Platform from Preston Circus were also deployed.

Firefighters wearing breathing equipment used two main jets, a hose reel and firefighting foam to tackle the fire.

The fire service around 20 per cent of the property was directly affected by the fire.

A spokesperson said: “We are likely to maintain a presence all day to check hot spots and ensure the fire is fully put out.”

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Sussex Police say would like to speak to anyone who may have information about the incident, particularly two men and woman who were seen walking away from the area at the time of the fire.

Witnesses are asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk and quote reference 73 of 22/12.

