UPDATE Level crossing failure causes Polegate delays

There is slow traffic in Polegate this morning (Sunday) following a level crossing failure.

There is slow traffic on the A2270 Polegate Bypass nd in the surrounding area, according to AA Travel Alerts.

The dispruption comes after the level crossing barriers became stuck in the down position at Wannock Road.

