UPDATE: Man, 56, rescued from Lewes house fire

A 56-year-old man has been taken to hospital after he was rescued by a house fire in Lewes during the early hours of this morning (Friday).

Three fire crews, from Lewes and Barcombe, were sent to the home in Crisp Road at around 2.38am.

Emergency services at the scene of a serious fire in Lewes. Photos by Eddie Mitchell. SUS-161223-113046001

On arrival, firefighters wearing breathing equipment tackled the fire with firefighting foam and a hose reel jet.

One person was rescued, resuscitated and transferred to hospital.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: “A single response vehicle arrived as a 56-year-old man was being extracted from the building in respiratory arrest.

“The responder was backed up by another car and ambulance. The patient was resuscitated and taken to Royal Sussex Hospital, Brighton for further treatment.”

Emergency services at the scene of a serious fire in Lewes. Photos by Eddie Mitchell. SUS-161223-113058001

A fire service spokesman says officers will begin a fire investigation later today.

