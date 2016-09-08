UPDATE: Man arrested after crash closes A26 at Newhaven

A man has been arrested after an accident involving a car and a fallen tree closed the A26 near Newhaven this afternoon (Thursday).

The road is closed in both directions between South Heighton in Tarring Neville and the Beddingham Roundabout, according to BBC travel updates.

There is queuing traffic in the area of the crash. There is also disruption on the A27 as a result of an abnormal load travelling through the area.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "Emergency services have been called to the A26 following a one vehicle collision.

"There are no reported injuries but the road has been closed in both directions between Beddingham and Newhaven for recovery work.

"A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and is currently in custody.

"Witnesses can email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting reference 874 of 08/09."

