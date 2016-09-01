UPDATE: Man taken to hospital after Uckfield train station assault

A man was taken hospital after reports of an assault at Uckfield train station on Wednesday night (August 31).

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECamb) said paramedics were called to the station at around 9.10pm after reports that a man had been assaulted and injured.

A man was taken for treatment at Princess Royal Hospital after reports of an assault at Uckfield train station.Photos by Nick Fontana

British Transport Police, Sussex Police and ambulance crews all attended the scene.

SECamb say the injured man was assessed at the scene before being taken to Princess Royal Hospital in Hayward's Heath for further treatment.

Update: A spokesman for British Transport Police confirmed its officers were called to the scene at around 9.10pm to reports a 35-year-old man had been assaulted at Uckfield station.

The spokesman said the man had suffered a cut to his head.

Police say no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 555 of August 31.

Photos by Nick Fontana.

