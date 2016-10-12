UPDATE: Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after A259 crash

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital this morning (Wednesday) after a crash on the A259.

Ambulance crews were called at 7.15am to the scene of an accident outside Bay View Park on the A259 between Eastbourne and Pevensey Bay.

The motorcyclist suffered injuries including head and leg injuries and was treated at the scene before being airlifted to the Royal Sussex County Hospital by the air ambulance.

A second patient was treated at the scene before being taken to Eastbourne District General.

Pevensey Bay Road is still blocked.

A road closure is currently in place by the junction with Old Martello Road for recovery work.