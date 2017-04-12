UPDATE: Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in A22 crash

Emergency services have been called to the scene of a serious collision on the A22 today (Wednesday).

Police and ambulance were called to scene on the A22 between Whitesmith and East Hoathly at around 10.39am after a motorcyclist left the road and crashed into trees opposite Blackberry Farm.

The rider, a man thought to be in his 50s, suffered serious injuries.

The Kent, Surrey and Sussex air ambulance also attended and the casualty was flown to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton for emergency treatment.

The A22 was closed in both directions between its junctions with the B2124 Lewes Road at Golden Cross and Park Lane, near East Hoathly.

Anyone who saw what happened or who noticed the motorcyclist shortly before the crash is asked to report details on the Sussex Police website quoting Operation University.

Photo by Nick Fontana.

