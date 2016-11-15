UPDATE: Operation called off after search for 'optical illusion'

A major sea search has been called off after a dinghy sighting was ruled as an 'optical illusion.'

The search, between Peacehaven and Saltdean, was launched this morning (Tuesday) after a passer-by reported seeing a rubber dinghy filled with up to 10 people.

Newhaven Lifeboat, HM Coastguard and police responded to the report of a suspicious craft off Saltdean as it was thought the craft may have been migrants attempting to enter the UK.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "A search of the area found nothing, but it is thought that it may have been a fishing vessel viewed against the rising sun causing an optical illusion."

