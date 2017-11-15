UPDATE: Person dies after medical incident on A259 roundabout

A person has sadly died today (Wednesday) after a medical incident on the A259 Denton roundabout.

Emergency services were called to the scene following reports a person had collapsed at the wheel just before 1pm, said SECAmb.

Police, an ambulance and first responders were sent to the Newhaven roundabout, towards Seaford, and attempted resuscitation.

A spokesperson for SECAmb said, “Despite their efforts sadly they proved unsuccessful and the patient was pronounced dead at the scene.”