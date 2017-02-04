UPDATE: Road clear after ‘aquaplane’ collision

The vehicle involved in a collision near the Ashcombe roundabout has been recovered and all lanes are clear, police say.

A vehicle ‘aquaplaned and subsequently crashed’ east of the roundabout, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

No injuries have been reported and no other vehicles were involved in the incident, the spokesperson added.

Officers were called to the scene at 9.35am today but have now left.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.