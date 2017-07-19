UPDATE: Severe fire near Newhaven

Firefighters are currently reinspecting the scene of a major blaze near Newhaven today (Wednesday).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said a workshop has been ‘very badly damaged’ after the fire which broke out at the Three Ponds Industrial Estate, South Heighton, in the early hours.

The fire has been put out by crews but, according to ESFRS, the building was left unsafe.

A spokesperson said: “This is likely to affect our ability to pinpoint the cause of the fire, however it is not being treated as suspicious.”

Reports were received by the fire service just after 3.30am today and the incident was scaled down at around 6.30am.

No one was reported to have been hurt.