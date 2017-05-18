UPDATE: Two charged in connection with attempted train robbery

Two people have been charged in connection with an attempted robbery on a Sussex train.

British Transport Police (BTP) say David Connoll, 26, from Bentswood Close, Haywards Heath, West Sussex, and Christopher Docherty, 30, of The Vineries, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, have been charged with attempted robbery, common assault and possession of a bladed article.

Connoll is due to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court today (May 18), while Docherty has been bailed to appear at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on June 14, BTP say.

The incident happened at around midday on Monday (May 15) on a train to Ore, when a 26-year-old man was reported to have been threatened by a man with a knife, who demanded money from him. Officers were initially called to Lewes Station after reports of the alleged threatening behavior.

The train continued on its journey but, BTP say, a second man then approached the victim and a struggle ensued. The victim was assaulted but did not sustain injuries, BTP said.

BTP say a member of the public intervened and the two men left the train at St Leonards Warrior Square.