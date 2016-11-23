UPDATE: Two injured in Blackboys Crash

Two people were taken to hospital after a serious crash in Blackboys last night (Tuesday).

At around 6.01pm East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service sent six crews to a collision between a car and a building.

Fire crews freed two people from the car. Photo by Nick Fontana

Fire crews from Uckfield, Lewes and Battle, including two Technical Rescue Units and the Rope Rescue Unit, attended the incident in High Street.

Firefighters helped free two casualties from the car, who were taken to hospital.

More details to follow.

Photos by Nick Fontana.

