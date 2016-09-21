UPDATE: Water restored to Herstmonceux after mains pipe burst

Water has returned to homes in Hailsham and Herstmonceux after a mains pipe burst left several residents disconnected for nearly eight hours.

South East Water say it immediately arranged for staff to attend site and undertake repairs after a nine inch water main in Herstmonceux burst at approximately 7am this morning (Wednesday).

They say the team completed repairs at approximately 3pm after which the water main was slowly re-filled to ensure it did not burst again.

During the repair approximately 48 properties either had low pressure or no water.

Ann Seach, Distribution Manager, South East Water, said: “We would like to thank those people affected for their patience while we carried out this emergency repair and we are sorry for any disruption.

“We have a dedicated team of leak technicians who are out and about all the time looking for leaks and bursts on our network.

“However we are always grateful to our customers who alert us to problems so we can deal with them quickly. Our Leakline number is 0333 000 3330 or Tweet us @sewateruk.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.