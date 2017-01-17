UPDATE: Woman hurt after car flips near Dallington

A woman ended up in hospital after her car flipped in a crash near Dallington yesterday (Tuesday, January 17).

The blue Citroen car was pulled onto its wheels by Battle firefighters after the accident on Carricks Hill at around 2.40pm.

The driver, a woman approximately in her 60s, was out of the car before the fire crews arrived.

She was assessed and treated by paramedics before being taken to Conquest Hospital in St Leonards.

The road was shut for recovery work.

The blue Citroen car ended up on its side after crashing on Carricks Hill, Dallington. Photo courtesy of Battle Fire Station

