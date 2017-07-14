UPDATE: Woman suffers serious, potentially ‘life-changing’ injuries after A26 collision

Police say a woman suffered serious, possibly life-changing injuries after a collision on the A26 Lewes to Uckfield yesterday (July 14).

The crash led to the A26 being closed either side of the scene for more than six hours at Rose Hill near Isfield at around 4pm.

The woman, 59, from Tunbridge Wells, was airlifted to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, by the Kent, Surrey and Sussex air ambulance.

The woman, together with a man, also 59, as front seat passenger had been travelling south when her red Fiat 500 car collided with a northbound Mitsubishi Fujo 7.5 tonne lorry and a white Citroen DS3 behind it – said Sussex Police.

The lorry driver, a 43-year-old man from Crawley was reportedly unhurt, but the Fiat passenger and the Citroen driver, a 27-year-old woman from Uckfield, were both taken to hospital by land ambulance with serious injuries.

Sergeant Huw Watts, of the Sussex and Surrey roads policing unit, said: “We’d like to thank drivers for their patience and understanding while emergency services were busy dealing with this incident.”

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have other relevant information, and who has not yet spoken to police, is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting operation Drew.