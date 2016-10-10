Vibrating mattress sparks Ringmer fire

Firefighters have issued a safety warning after a vibrating foam mattress sparked a fire in Ringmer at the weekend.

Two crews, from Lewes and Barcombe fire stations, were called to Little Paddock in Ringmer at around 8.52pm on Saturday (October 8) after an elderly woman reported a fire in her home.

After arriving at the scene, firefighters wearing breathing equipment used a hose reel jet to tackle the fire.

Following the incident watch manager Andy Watson said: “The fire was started after a massage mattress was left on, causing the mattress to ignite from its core and smoulder, causing acrid smoke to be emitted.

“Thankfully, the occupier was not in bed at the time and a fitted smoke alarm alerted the elderly occupant to the fire, who then contacted East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service.

“Oxygen therapy was administered at the scene to the elderly lady, who was then taken to hospital, as a precautionary measure after breathing in smoke.”

Crews then carried out a safety check at the surrounding houses to alert them to the incident before leaving the scene.

