Victims of fatal crash near Cross-in-Hand are named

The husband and wife who died when their car was involved in a collision on the A267 near Cross-In-Hand on Saturday (September 9) have now been named.

David Evans, 55, and Linda Evans, 48, of Pook Reed Lane, Heathfield, were in their Ford Ranger travelling south on the A267 just before 11.30pm on Saturday when they were in collision with a Mini Countryman travelling north at the junction with Meres Road, north of Cross-In-Hand.

Both tragically died at the scene.

The Mini driver, an 18--year-old man from Heathfield, and his passenger, an 18-year-old woman from Newick, both sustained serious injuries and are still receiving treatment at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton. Their injuries are not assessed as life threatening.

PC Shirley Ross of the Surrey and Sussex Road Policing Unit said; “Enquiries continue and we are still asking anyone who saw what happened to contact us via collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting Operation Edenberry.”