VIDEO: Drivers urged to ‘take extra care’ in foggy weather

Drivers are being urged to ‘take extra care’ on the roads tonight and tomorrow morning with areas of fog expected across England.

Highways England is advising motorists to check their headlights and fog lights before setting out on journeys to make sure they are working properly, and adjust their speed to suit the conditions on the road.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for fog from 6pm tonight until 9am tomorrow morning, meaning drivers should plan ahead and think about possible travel delays.

Areas of fog, including some locally dense freezing fog patches with visibility of less than 100 metres, are expected this evening (December 5) and through the night into tomorrow morning (December 6).

Stuart Lovatt, Highways England’s Head of Road User Safety, said: “We are expecting patches of fog to affect the rush hour this evening and tomorrow morning, so we’re advising drivers to take care and allow extra time for their journeys.

“Drivers should switch their headlights on when visibility is reduced – generally when you can’t see for more than 100 metres – and use fog lights if you’re struggling to see other vehicles.

“You shouldn’t use your lights on full beam as the fog can reflect the light back and reduce visibility.

“We also encourage drivers to check their lights before setting out and make sure they know how to operate their front and rear fog lights.”

Drivers are also being advised to keep a safe distance behind the vehicle in front and be aware of other drivers who may not be using headlights and so will be harder to see.

Motorists should also use windscreen wipers and demisters, including air conditioning and be able to stop ‘well within the distance they can see clearly’.

Highways England said this is ‘particularly important on motorways and dual carriageways, as vehicles are travelling faster’.

Motorists should also ensure they check their mirrors before they slow down and to use their brakes so that their brake lights warn drivers behind them that they are slowing down.

