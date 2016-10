VIDEO: Gatwick Airport CEO responds to announcement of third runway at Heathrow

Gatwick Airport’s chief executive officer (CEO) has said he is ‘disappointed’ by the government’s announcement to proceed with a third runway at Heathrow.

CEO Stewart Wingate said they will still continue to offer the government an alternative plan to Heathrow.

London Gatwick Airport posted the video statement on Twitter this afternoon (October 26).

Mr Wingate added: “We plan to invest £1.2 billion over the next five years making Gatwick an even better airport.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.