VIDEO: Iconic 90-year-old steam train rolls through Sussex

A 90-year-old steam engine has passed through much of Sussex today, giving residents a chance to glimpse a piece of history.

The Royal Scot locomotive travelled from London Victoria to Bognor Regis this morning.

The 90-year-old Royal Scot in Cambridge earlier this year

Heading south down the main line to Brighton – the route of the famous Brighton Belle – the train made stops at Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill.

Making its way along the coastal rail line, the locomotive also stopped at Preston Park, Hove, Shoreham, Worthing and West Worthing, Angmering, Arundel Junction, Ford and Barnham before arriving at Bognor Regis.