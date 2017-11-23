VIDEO: Nation falls in love with Dame Vera Lynn all over again

This year, the nation has fallen in love with Dame Vera Lynn all over again.

Known as the ‘forces sweetheart’, Vera Lynn, who turned 100 earlier this year, boosted the nation’s morale during the darkest days of World War Two.

She has now been named the best-selling female artist of 2017.

Her latest album Vera Lynn 100 was released in March this year, in celebration of her 100th birthday.

Since its release it has sold 100,000 copies – awarding her the title.

To celebrate, Decca Records is releasing a special CD/DVD edition of the album, which will be out on December 1.

The bonus DVD features a two-hour tribute concert, filmed at the London Palladium in celebration of the centenarian’s birthday, with special performances from Aled Jones, Bradley Walsh, Alexander Armstrong, Andre Rieu, Alan Titchmarsh and a stunning rendition of Glad Rag Doll by 13-year-old Beau Dermott – a song that Dame Vera had sung when she herself was a young girl.

Earlier this year, Dame Vera broke all records in chart history with her album, by becoming the first ever 100-year-old singer to have an album not only in the Official Charts, but in the top three.

The album features Dame Vera’s distinctive original vocals set to completely new re-orchestrated versions of her most beloved songs.

In her early 90s, Dame Vera became the oldest living artist to land a UK No.1 album, setting a new record in the history of music and making the performer the only recording artist in the world to have spanned the pop charts from the 1940s to the 21st century.