Video: Police at scene of ‘suspicious death’ in Sussex

Sussex Police has confirmed it is investigating the ‘suspicious death’ of a man whose body was found at his home.

A spokesman confirmed paramedics alerted police at 12.17pm on Monday and that a 52-year-old man who lived at the property in Oak Grove, Bognor Regis, was declared dead at the scene.

Scene of suspected murder in Oak Grove, Bognor. Pic: Eddie Mitchell

They added: “The death is being treated as unexplained at this time.

“Detectives and scenes of crime officers are at the scene as they try to establish the circumstances of the man’s death.”

An eye witness reported police, specialist units and an ambulance had been seen at the address, with officers still at the property today (Wednesday).

Police confirmed a 50-year-old man from Bognor Regis, known to the deceased, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been bailed until September 25.

