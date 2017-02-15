VIDEO: Suspected Seaford burglar caught on ‘doorbell camera’

Police have issued an appeal after an alleged burglary in Seaford was caught on a ‘doorbell camera’.

The footage from the unusual security device appears to shows the man entering the porch area of the house in Valley Drive at 10.51pm on Sunday (February 12).

A minute later, police say, the internet router located in the porch was unplugged, but not before the video captured the images.

Police say the owner of the house noticed that the door was open the following morning and then discovered their white Apple AirPort Time Capsule 2Tb router – worth around £233 – was missing. Police say nothing else had been taken from the porch and no attempt appears to have been made to enter the main house.

The man is described as white, in his late teens or early 20s, with blonde or light-coloured hair and with a stud type earring.

He was wearing a Parka-style coat, with a light tracksuit top underneath and was carrying a rucksack.

Anyone who recognises him or has any information about the burglary or the item stolen is asked to report online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ quoting serial 46 of 13/02.

Alternatively, you can call 101, email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.