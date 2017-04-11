Village green gets spruced up by community

84 lavender plants were among the blooms placed as part of a project to spruce up a village green.

The green in Upper Dicker, near Hailsham, is being transformed by volunteers to make a space for everyone to enjoy.

Volunteers working together on the Big Dig SUS-171104-164213001

Councillor Vicky Radtke, of Arlington Parish Council, is organising the community project. She said, “It’s a small space but it’s the heart of our village and it wasn’t really doing anything.

“So we had a competition to come up with a really nice idea for it. We eventually came up with a final scheme which was an amalgamation of the community’s ideas.

“We got a group of volunteers together for the Big Dig, planting six olive trees, 12 rose bushes and underplanting with lavender.

“The project is ongoing over the next few weeks to include a bed for open-pollinated flowers and vegetables so that we can share true-to-type seeds amongst the community.

“The next session we are planning on building raised beds for a community herb garden, and after that we are going to install a picket fence and benches for people to use.

“The Village Green will become a place of relaxation for all, and an educational resource for local school children.

“It has an almost Mediterranean feel to it – it looks really pretty.”

The project has benefited from an £8,000 grant from Tesco Bags of Help.

If you would like to get involved, email Vicky Radtke at vickyradtke@icloud.com