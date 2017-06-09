‘ON THIS JUNE DAY: The buds in my garden are almost as enchanting as the open flowers. Things in bud bring, in the heat of a June noontide, the recollection of the loveliest days of the year - those days of May when all is suggested, nothing yet fulfilled.’ Francis King.

SECRET ALFRISTON: Secrecy abounds in Alfriston village as clubs and societies plan their arrangement design for the Village Life Flower Festival, June 16 to 19. Club members have enthusiastically taken up the informal challenge to ‘show what you can do’ and are discussing their layout as they prepare to occupy their position in the church. There’s no doubt that all will surprise with their wonderful displays! Lunches and teas and a variety of stalls will be available every day. Over the river in Lullington there is a hive of activity as villagers plan for the mammoth task of taking everything needed up the hill to the Church of the Good Shepherd. The smallest working church in Sussex will be decorated showing Lullington Life at the Good Shepherd. Visitors will enjoy lunches and teas with wonderful views over Downland. A variety of stalls will offer items for sale. Come and see for yourself, there will be parking available with a short walk up to the church.

ALFRISTON IN BLOOM: Even more colour is arriving as the village prepares for Alfriston in Bloom, a summer long event where many buildings will be decked with flowers. The businesses are competing to win the best floral window display, and while they love working alongside each other, everyone is seriously trying to outdo the others to win the soon to be coveted Longwood Trophy for Best Dressed Shop. Alfriston in Bloom was inspired by the flower festival at St Andrews Church, Alfriston and the lovely littlest Lullington Church 16th to 19th June. To make that weekend more special Conserve Alfriston will be handing out flowers to passing cars thanking them for driving carefully and making the village a safer place for pedestrians and motorists alike.

ACC: Alfriston Cuckmere Connect (ACC) was set up by local traders with the aim of improving our village for both residents and villagers. Although they have only been around for a couple of months over 90 percent of businesses have joined and the village is already starting to see the results. What was once a patch of mud around the tree in market square is now filled with flowers.

Another ACC initiative is Fabulous First Fridays a late night shopping event where many shops and cafes are open until 8pm on the first Friday of the month throughout the summer. The first fabulous Friday in June was a great success so the village are expecting great things for the next late night event on July 7 which will also see The Dressing Room at Emmett and White’s grand opening with an evening fashion show featuring some gorgeous clothes from the 1920’s to the 1980’s. For more information about Conserve Alfriston visit ww.conservealfriston.com

GARDEN CHATTER: Chat with Gardener William Vincent on Friday June 16, 7.30pm The Smugglers. This lovely event will help kick off the Flower Festival and also raise funds for St Andrews Restoration. Guests will be greeted with a glass of wine (non alcoholic refreshments are available), cheese and crudites will be served after. A minimum donation of £5 is suggested. All are welcome. Hopefully the weather will be kind and an evening can be enjoyed in Alfristons best kept sunny secret The Smugglers garden.

THIS WEEKEND: Tonight (Friday) pop along to The Star from 8pm for our favourite local band The Kindred Spirits. Tomorrow (Saturday), family fun on The Tye for Sussex Day, we are looking forward to seeing you there.

MUSICAL TREATS: Tuesday at The Star promises a great line up with guests Doctors Orders and a special appearance by the South Downs Folk Singers. This sounds like the perfect antidote to any summer colds that may be lingering.

