HAPPY SUSSEX DAY!: Today 16th June is Sussex Day & also the feast day of our patron saint St Richard. At home will be flying the red flag with gold martlets of East Sussex, the blue Sussex flag is flying in the village and has been since last saturday when we enjoyed a glorious pre Sussex Day celebration. The pre-school (still basking in the glory of their “outstanding” OFSTED rating a fortnight ago) prepared, coordinated and held an amazing day. Thank you to all.

FLORAL FORECAST: This week’s forecast is more reliable than a YouGov Poll or the Met Office app. The weekend will be bright, fun and most certainly colourful. Here is a quick synopsis of what is happening florally this weekend.

ALFRISTON IS IN BLOOM: and today Friday is the start of the annual Flower festival at St Andrews, Alfriston and The Church of The Good Shepherd Lullington celebrating Village Life. Do not forget though that this is a village wide festival and there are some wonderful events taking place including but not limited to: Gardeners Chatter at The Smugglers Friday 16th from 7.30pm a Q&A with Gardener William Vincent plus cheese & Wine. Much Ado books will transform their ‘Underpass’ into a book bower thanks to a new sculptural installation by Keith Petit. There will be a Pop-up shop with artist Merle Hunt in The Barn at Much Ado where you will find gorgeous floral cards, art & paper during opening hours, plus demonstrations of floral wreath painting and brush pen techniques between 12 & 2 each day. Flower Festival Frolics is, an evening of light entertainment in St Andrews Church featuring our own ‘Rocking Rector’ taking place on Saturday evening from 7pm with wine. This will be followed on Sunday by a Festival Open Air Service at 11am on The Tye. Buildings will be bedecked with flowers and traders are competing to win the best floral window display. Huge numbers of cakes, scones and other treats will be available to satisfy the hungriest of visitors. Conserve Alfriston will be handing out flowers on Saturday between 11am & 1pm to passing cars thanking them for driving carefully and making the village a safer place for pedestrians and motorists alike. Something for everyone. All are Welcome, most events are free or require small donations.

LARKS ASCENDING: Flowers and nature have always inspired composers and the larks have been singing wonderfully to all who are wandering the downs. It was an accepted rule in bygone times that no Sussex man could sing a song with his eyes open and with so much music planned for the summer of which I will tell more in the coming weeks we can test whether this is relevant today. On Sunday 25th June at 6pm St Andrews ‘Its Raining Cats & Dogs’ this is a Pro Musica event directed by Ray Maulkin & Kathryn Sargent. Tickets £10 (children under 14 free) Available on the door or from choir members. Ticket enquiries to geoffdellis@yahoo.co.uk

VILLAGE REVUE POSTPONED: Last week I mentioned that there will be a revue and gave the date as 24th June. The evening has now been POSTPONED until autumn. I will advise soonest of the new date as whether Summer or Autumn it will be an evening not to be missed.

SUMMER MUSIC from russia with love : The Benyounes Quartet Directors of Alfriston Summer Music are pleased to announce the line-up for the 12th Annual Festival. This year they will be joined by Baroness Shirley Williams for an evening of Russian Music & Poetry. The renowned violinist and BBC Young Musician winner Jennifer Pike will perform for the finale concert. We will be joining Cellist Philip Higham for a rare opportunity to hear the chamber version of Schumanns cello concerto. Julian Bliss is returning with ‘A tribute to Benny Goodman’ recreating the sound of swing. There will be a lunch time piano recital and a micro concert in our smallest church The Church of the Good Shepherd. For more details and booking go to http://www.alfristonsummermusic.co.uk/concerts-2017

SUSSEX CHARTER: For all the people of the ancient kingdom of Sussex! Let it be known: the 16 June of each and every year shall be known as Sussex Day. Sussex day shall be celebrated according to the rites and traditions of Sussex. Let it be known all the people of Sussex shall be responsible for the maintenance of those boundaries that join to those of our neighbours. Let it be known all the people of Sussex shall be responsible for all the environs within those boundaries. Let it be known, the people of Sussex shall recognise the inshore waters that lie inside a line drawn from Beachy Head, and extending to Selsey Bill as being, the Bay of Sussex. Let it be known, the people of Sussex will undertake responsibility for the general well being of our neighbours. Let it be known the people of Sussex shall be guardians of our wildlife. Let it be known the people of Sussex will, through custom support all local business. Finally, let it be known, as guardians of Sussex, we all know Sussex is Sussex … and Sussex won’t be druv! In God we trust. God Save the Queen!

